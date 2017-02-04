Great 38

r-cat-sparky-web_bkg_tex_l

20 kinds of canned cat food recalled

The J.M. Smucker Company announced a voluntary recall of certain kinds of 9Lives, EverPet and Special Kitty canned cat food on Wednesday due…

Bike sharing program launches in St. Pete

Bike sharing program launches in St. Pete

Coast Bike Share officially launched Saturday after a limited rollout late last year. News Channel 8’s Paul Mueller was on hand for today’s …

Super Bowl healthy food swap suggestions

Super Bowl healthy food swap suggestions

8 ON YOUR SIDE ANSWERS

Today’s 8 On Your Side Answers provides some Super Bowl food swap suggestions that are sure to encourage healthy eating.

FILE - This Nov. 4, 2013, file photo, shows the icon for the Twitter app on an iPhone in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Twitter to launch new anti-harassment features

8 ON YOUR SIDE ANSWERS

Twitter has kicked off a new effort to combat abuse and harassment on its site. While the company has rolled out a new support feature, many…