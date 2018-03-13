March 18 is the first ever Global Recycling Day

By Published:
(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — This weekend, for the first time in the history of the universe, people around the world will simultaneously celebrate the inaugural “Global Recycling Day” on March 18.

The objective of the day is to bring awareness to the need to recycle worldwide.

Did you know that 92 percent of plastic purchased never makes it to the recycle bin?

As a result, every year more than two billion tons of recyclable waste is dumped into landfills around the world.

Organizers hope that the habit of recycling will become second nature.

They also hope that awareness will bring political changes. The Global Recycling Day webpage has a petition that people can sign that addresses seven issues the organization says are needed for global action on recycling.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s