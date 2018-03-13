March 18 is the first ever Global Recycling Day

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — This weekend, for the first time in the history of the universe, people around the world will simultaneously celebrate the inaugural “Global Recycling Day” on March 18.

The objective of the day is to bring awareness to the need to recycle worldwide.

Did you know that 92 percent of plastic purchased never makes it to the recycle bin?

As a result, every year more than two billion tons of recyclable waste is dumped into landfills around the world.

Organizers hope that the habit of recycling will become second nature.

They also hope that awareness will bring political changes. The Global Recycling Day webpage has a petition that people can sign that addresses seven issues the organization says are needed for global action on recycling.

