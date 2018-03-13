Man tries to stop hit-and-run driver in Miami with sledge hammer

MIAMI (WFLA/CNN) – A crazy scene unfolded in Miami on Sunday when a driver tried to leave the scene of a car accident.

In a video posted to Facebook, two men are seen yelling at the driver to stop as they pound on his car and try to open the doors.

The driver manages to pull onto another street… and the crowd follows.

A man pulled out a sledgehammer and began to break the windows of the driver’s car.

The driver eventually pulled away again.

Maxwell Lagutenko, 25, was later arrested. He faces charges of fleeing and eluding police, leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage and reckless driving.

The arrest report says Lagutenko may have been high on narcotics.

