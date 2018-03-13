5 injured after air duct falls from ceiling at indoor water park

By Published: Updated:
Source: WKYC

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WCMH) — Five people were injured when duct work fell from the ceiling and into the pool at Kalahari Water Park Resort in Sandusky on Monday.

WKYC reported the duct work fell into parts of the kiddie and wave pools.

According to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, two people were taken to area hospitals. They say all injuries are considered minor.

Kalahari released the following statement: “We are aware of the situation and take the safety and security of our guests very seriously. We are working closely with our internal teams and the proper authorities to gather details on what happened and will share an updated statement when we have confirmed all the facts.”

Photos shared on Twitter show large sections of duct work in the pools.

The water park is expected to reopen on Tuesday.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s