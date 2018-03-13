5 injured after air duct falls from ceiling at indoor water park

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WCMH) — Five people were injured when duct work fell from the ceiling and into the pool at Kalahari Water Park Resort in Sandusky on Monday.

WKYC reported the duct work fell into parts of the kiddie and wave pools.

According to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, two people were taken to area hospitals. They say all injuries are considered minor.

Kalahari released the following statement: “We are aware of the situation and take the safety and security of our guests very seriously. We are working closely with our internal teams and the proper authorities to gather details on what happened and will share an updated statement when we have confirmed all the facts.”

Photos shared on Twitter show large sections of duct work in the pools.

The water park is expected to reopen on Tuesday.

Sad day at Kalahari pic.twitter.com/1GK292PFIQ — Ryan Hill (@TilburyFlyboy) March 12, 2018

My sister was at Kalahari and an air duct fell. I'm glad she is okay, she said 2 life guards got injured and a couple kids, one had a bloddy arm, one life guard knocked out, the other cracked his head apparently, so scary omg 😦😦 pic.twitter.com/DpaU4gm8wQ — Connor's girl 😍🤤 (@JillsSlimthick) March 12, 2018