What’s Going Around: Kids suffering from allergies as flu season winds down

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Pediatricians across the Tampa Bay area aren’t seeing anything too unusual for this time of year, which is good news.

The bay area remains high on the pollen chart, which means allergies continue to run rampant in schools. Doctors suggest, besides over-the-counter medicine, to put small tissue packets in your kid’s backpacks, so they always have something handy to use when blowing their nose.

Manatee County has seen a lot of children with sore throats which is likely the sign of allergy problems.

Cough drops are also good to send to school with students as long as the school allows it.

In Polk County, Dr. Rachel Ray is seeing less and less flu which is good news. Right now, she’s seeing kids with some nasty colds. She suggests going old school and putting Vick’s vapor rub on your child’s chest, especially at night.

To help with cold symptoms, Dr. Ray also says Ibuprofen is good for children.

