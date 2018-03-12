Wearing makeup can hinder women’s leadership chances, study says

(WFLA) — A new study found if women want to be great leaders in the workplace, they’ll need to put down the lipstick and go easy on the mascara.

New research from Abertay University found female bosses wearing heavy makeup are less likely to be thought of as good leaders.

Participants in the study were asked to view a series of images of the same woman with and without a done up face.

Computer software was used to manipulate the amount of makeup worn.

They found people heavily judged heavily made-up women as not being able to handle authority.

But why?

Dr. Christopher Watkins of Abertay’s Division of Psychology said women wearing makeup were seen as frivolous in the workplace.

A “professional” look did earn marks for likability, while a “natural” look won for trustworthiness.

But the study showed women wearing more “glamorous” looks were deemed less trustworthy, suggesting there is a makeup line that can be crossed to damage your professionalism.

>> MORE TRENDING TOPICS

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross for the latest trending news straight from social media