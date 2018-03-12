Valrico man arrested for having sex with minors

VALRICO, Fla. (WFLA) – A Valrico man is facing 38 charges after deputies say he had sex with two minors.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested 27-year-old Timothy Tuttle on Friday for 30 counts of lewd or lascivious battery, three counts of transmission of harmful material to a minor and five counts of use of computer services or devices to solicit.

Deputies say the charges stem from Tuttle having inappropriate sexual contact with two teenagers in 2016. At the time, investigators say Tuttle was 25 and the victims were between the ages of 14 and 15. They say Tuttle met the victims on Facebook and then had romantic and sexual relationships with them.

According to detectives, the first victim was a 14-year-old girl who Tuttle met with at the Brandon Town Center Mall several times between August and November of 2016. An arrest report states that Tuttle would meet the victim and have sex with her in a small “privacy room” at the mall near the restrooms. Deputies described it as a small room with a curtain for a door that is meant to give mothers privacy.

An arrest report says Tuttle’s relationship with the second victim happened between January and October of 2016. Deputies say he used Facebook Messenger to set up meetings to have sex with her at both of their homes. Tuttle told detectives he met with the girl and had sex with her at least once a week.

According to the sheriff’s office, both victims independently initiated contact with Tuttle through social media. Tuttle admitted to having a sexual relationship with both teens throughout 2016 and said he was aware of their ages at the time. Deputies say he also asked for and exchanged nude pictures with the victims.

During the investigation, detectives found other erotic pictures that were sent to Tuttle. They have not yet identified the people in the photos or determined their ages.

Deputies say the investigation into Tuttle is still active and ongoing, and more charges are likely. Detectives are asking anyone with information or anyone who has spoken to Tuttle to call detectives at (813) 247-8200.