The best ‘Staycation’ spring break activities in the Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Spring break is here, and that means thousands of people will be coming to enjoy Tampa.

This can be a real headache for those of us who call the Tampa Bay area home year-round.

8 On Your Side has found some ways you can beat the crowds and keep the whole family entertained while school is out.

Yes, it is great the Clearwater Beach is the number 1 beach in America, but if you want to sun yourself without the crowds of spring break try these “Secret Beaches”:

Fort DeSoto

Lido Key

Long Boat Key

If you need to get the whole family out of the house for a day, there are a ton of places in the bay area that will keep you busy, and send your kids home ready for a nap!

Here are just a few:

LEGOLAND

Dinosaur World

iFLY

Airheads Trampolines Arena

Kidz World of Play

World of Play Top Golf

Tampa Bay Grand Prix

Vertical Ventures

Captive KIDS Escape Room Tampa

Largo Central Railroad

Want to enjoy “America’s favorite pastime” – Baseball? Here’s a list of spring training sites around the bay area.

Here’s a look at spring break by the numbers according to AAA.

