The best ‘Staycation’ spring break activities in the Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Spring break is here, and that means thousands of people will be coming to enjoy Tampa.
This can be a real headache for those of us who call the Tampa Bay area home year-round.
8 On Your Side has found some ways you can beat the crowds and keep the whole family entertained while school is out.
Yes, it is great the Clearwater Beach is the number 1 beach in America, but if you want to sun yourself without the crowds of spring break try these “Secret Beaches”:
- Fort DeSoto
- Lido Key
- Long Boat Key
If you need to get the whole family out of the house for a day, there are a ton of places in the bay area that will keep you busy, and send your kids home ready for a nap!
Here are just a few:
- LEGOLAND
- Dinosaur World
- iFLY
- Airheads Trampolines Arena
- Kidz World of Play
- Top Golf
- Tampa Bay Grand Prix
- Vertical Ventures
- Captive KIDS Escape Room Tampa
- Largo Central Railroad
Want to enjoy “America’s favorite pastime” – Baseball? Here’s a list of spring training sites around the bay area.
- Tampa Bay Rays in Port Charlotte
- Toronto Blue Jays in Dunedin
- Philadelphia Phillies in Clearwater
- Baltimore Orioles in Sarasota
- NY Yankees in Tampa
- Detroit Tigers in Lakeland
- Pittsburg Pirates in Bradenton
Here’s a look at spring break by the numbers according to AAA.
- 55% of Florida travelers will take a spring break vacation of 3 days or more
- 43% will travel with family
- 12% will travel with friends
- 80% of Florida millennials will take a spring break vacation of 3 days or more
- 61% of millennials will travel with family
- 19% will travel with their friends