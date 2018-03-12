The best ‘Staycation’ spring break activities in the Tampa Bay area

By Published: Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Spring break is here, and that means thousands of people will be coming to enjoy Tampa.

This can be a real headache for those of us who call the Tampa Bay area home year-round.

8 On Your Side has found some ways you can beat the crowds and keep the whole family entertained while school is out.

Yes, it is great the Clearwater Beach is the number 1 beach in America, but if you want to sun yourself without the crowds of spring break try these “Secret Beaches”:

  • Fort DeSoto
  • Lido Key
  • Long Boat Key

If you need to get the whole family out of the house for a day, there are a ton of places in the bay area that will keep you busy, and send your kids home ready for a nap!

Here are just a few:

  • LEGOLAND
  • Dinosaur World
  • iFLY
  • Airheads Trampolines Arena
  • Kidz World of Play
  • Top Golf
  • Tampa Bay Grand Prix
  • Vertical Ventures
  • Captive KIDS Escape Room Tampa
  • Largo Central Railroad

Want to enjoy “America’s favorite pastime” – Baseball? Here’s a list of spring training sites around the bay area.

  1. Tampa Bay Rays in Port Charlotte
  2. Toronto Blue Jays in Dunedin
  3. Philadelphia Phillies in Clearwater
  4. Baltimore Orioles in Sarasota
  5. NY Yankees in Tampa
  6. Detroit Tigers in Lakeland
  7. Pittsburg Pirates in Bradenton

Here’s a look at spring break by the numbers according to AAA.

  • 55% of Florida travelers will take a spring break vacation of 3 days or more
    • 43% will travel with family
    • 12% will travel with friends
  • 80% of Florida millennials will take a spring break vacation of 3 days or more
    • 61% of millennials will travel with family
    • 19% will travel with their friends

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s