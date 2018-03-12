Spring break is a great time for kids to learn how to swim

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA)- It’s the leading cause of unintended, injury related death for children ages 1-5.

This spring break, Tampa Bay area YMCA’s are teaming up with the Tampa Bay Rays to help prevent drownings.

Drownings are also the second leading cause of accidental death for children under 14, so while students have the week off in their respective counties, YMCA of the Suncoast locations are teaching safety around water classes to children ages 3-12.

Families learn basic swimming skills and practice safety habits while in and around the water at home, by the pool, on a boat or at the beach.

The classes are free of charge so check your local YMCA to see if they are a participating partner.

