Sarasota Police Department welcomes new K9 officer

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota Police Department is welcoming a new K9 officer to the force, thanks to a donation from Boar’s Head Brand.

The department welcomes Bobbi, a 2-year-old German Shepard from Slovakia.

Bobbi is a bomb odor detection K9, trained in finding explosive materials and devices.

Boar’s Head Brand partnered with the police department to purchase Bobbi, as well as make property modifications to a patrol car for a K9, training for a handler and needed supplies.

Bobbi will be paired with Patrol Officer Adam Arena and will be assigned to the night shift.

“Bobbi never wants to  stop working. She’s a fun, playful, loving dog with a second to none high energy drive to keep the City of Sarasota a safe place to live, work and play,” said Officer Arena.

Bobbi is one of four Sarasota Police Department K9s.

