Pinellas Park murder of trombone player unsolved 1 month later, band plays tribute

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s been one month since someone murdered a beloved trombone player near Pinellas Park City Hall.

Monday night, members of the New Horizons band played a tribute to Caroline Morton-Hicks at the Gulfport Casino.

The performance, a somber affair dedicated to Morton-Hicks, murdered as she left practice for another group, the Pinellas Park Orchestra.

“She was one of the sweetest, most loving, compassionate humans I’ve ever had the opportunity to know. With a great British sense of humor,” said band member Joe Murphy.

Pictures of Morton-Hicks were projected above the band, who sported yellow boutonnieres, which was her favorite color.

A Pinellas Park Police Department spokesman said her murder case is the utmost importance and detectives are aggressively working this case to bring the perpetrator to justice and to offer some closure to the family of Morton-Hicks.

Entertaining is what these volunteer musicians do, but the crime is casting a dark shadow.

“It’s always in the back of your mind. And as soon as you get to focus on something, you start to think about that and kind of lose focus because it was just so tragic,” said Bob Schaer.

The band members are still hurting.

“I hope somebody sees this tonight who knows something and will talk to the police. That’s our hope,” said Joe Murphy.

Morton-Hicks’ daughter and son watched the tribute.

Through a friend, we found out they are not ready to talk about their loss.

