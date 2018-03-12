Man in critical condition after suffering seizure, driving into pond in Wesley Chapel

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County sheriff’s deputies and Fire-Rescue personnel rescued three people from a vehicle in the pond at Wesley Chapel District Park Monday evening.

The sheriff’s office says preliminary information indicates the driver of the vehicle had a seizure and drove into the park pond.

The adult driver was trapped and in the water for a length of time.

Fire-Rescue E-13 jumped into the pond and pulled three victims from the water. Two Pasco sheriff’s deputies jumped into the water to assist.

The driver was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. The two passengers refused to be taken to a hospital.

The park is located at 7727 Boyette Road.

No further information was released.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: