New evidence prompts police to reopen cases against former Rays team doctor

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Brianna Holzerland wants to make sure no one else is in her shoes.

“I wish at the time I had recognized what was going on because it did take me years to get to that point and realize that was backwards,” she told News Channel 8.

She spoke up against Tampa Bay Rays team doctor Michael Reilly in a YouTube video earlier this year. She revealed sexual claims that happened when she was a teenager working for Reilly at St. Anthony’s Hospital.

The Rays cut ties with him shortly after.

In addition to Holzerland, two other people came forward with battery allegations against Reilly.

The cases were closed, until recently, when one of the victims went to police.

“The victim came forward and presented some more evidence, so that case has been reopened and we’re going to investigate it further,” said St. Petersburg police spokeswoman Samantha Williams.

Williams wouldn’t discuss what victim passed along the evidence or if it’s viable.

Two other cases will also be looked at.

“It’s just unfortunate these types of things go on all the time throughout the country,” Holzerland said.

Attempts to reach Reilly were unsuccessful.