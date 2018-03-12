Manatee sheriff seeks help finding murder suspect

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a murder suspect.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Jacoryan Christopher Lee, 18.

Detectives say Lee shot and killed Tommy Brown Jr., 25, at 10:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Lee approached Brown, who was in a car in the 900 block of 21st Street East in Oakwood Estates. According to detectives, the men began arguing and Lee got into the back seat of the car and shot Brown as the pair continued to argue.

Anyone with information about Lee’s whereabouts should call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

