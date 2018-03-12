Luke Bryan to bring ‘What Makes You Country’ tour to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Some major country stars are headed to Tampa.

Luke Bryan and Sam Hunt are bringing their “What Makes You Country: XL Stadium Sized” tour to Tampa.

John Pardi and Morgan Wallen will perform as special guests at the concert, which is set for Saturday, June 23 at Raymond James Stadium.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 16.

See the full tour schedule here.

