Gas leak prompts evacuation of 2 homes in Hillsborough Co.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two homes have been evacuated in Hillsborough County due to a gas leak.
The Hillsborough Country Fire Rescue Hazardous Incident Team is responding to the leak which is on Knob Tree Drive.
A 2-inch-wide gas main was hit by a construction crew working in the area.
No other details have been released.
Stay with WFLA.com for updates about this breaking story.
