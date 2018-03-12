Florida Virtual School students, teachers and parents may be victims of massive data breach

TAMPA (WFLA) – There is a massive data breach involving the personal information of students involved in the Florida Virtual School program.

A statement from FLVS says the breach likely occurred between May 6, 2016, and Feb. 12, 2018, but it wasn’t reported until last Friday.

The breach may have impacted more than 368,000 current and former students and up to 2,000 teachers at the school.

FLVS says school records including students names, dates of birth, school account numbers, their usernames and passwords as well as parent’s names and emails were compromised by the breach.

FLVS is now offering free identity protection services to students, former students and others who were impacted by the incident.

The school released this statement:

FLVS also contacted Leon County Schools and notified the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). FLVS is continuing its internal investigation and is fully cooperating with law enforcement agencies as they seek to apprehend those responsible for this crime.”

The statement also offers contact information for anyone who is concerned their accounts were compromised:

The offer is available to students whose information was in the FLVS database from May 2, 2016, to February 12, 2018, when this incident occurred. Qualifying students or their parents can learn more and sign up for identity protection services at this website http://www.experianidworks.com/FLVS or by calling (888) 829-6553. Students should reference engagement number DB05741.”