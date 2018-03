PORT ORANGE, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old boy last seen in Port Orange.

Daniel Mais was last seen in the area of the 300th block of Ocean Avenue.

He is 5’3″ and 110 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt with a picture of a kangaroo and the word “Army,” black gym shorts and flip-flops.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Mais, contact the Port Orange Police Department at 386-527-5653 or 911.