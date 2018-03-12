Fatal pedestrian crash closes 4th St. N in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Part of a busy St. Petersburg road is closed after a pedestrian was killed this morning.
A St. Petersburg Police Department spokesperson said a man was hit and killed at 4th Street North and 114th Avenue North.
The crash happened at 6:15 a.m.
All southbound lanes of 4th Street North are closed for the investigation.
Two northbound lanes are open.
Police want drivers to avoid the area.
No other details have been released.
