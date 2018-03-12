Deputies: Lakeland firefighter pulled out gun during road rage incident in Hudson

By Published:

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lakeland firefighter was arrested over the weekend for pulling out a gun during a road rage incident in Pasco County.

Forty-year-old Peter Martucci was arrested in Hudson on Saturday night. He is a firefighter for the City of Lakeland, according to the Pasco Sheriff’s Office.

According to an arrest report, Martucci started tailgating another driver on US-19 near Embassy Boulevard around 9:30 Saturday night in his pickup truck. The other driver involved told deputies Martucci also flashed his headlights at him and pulled so close behind him at a red light he was worried Martucci was going to ram the back of his car.

After the light turned green, the victim says he moved into another lane and told deputies Martucci sped up and started to swerve toward him. In response, the victim says he sped up to get in front of Martucci’s truck then pulled into a turn lane.

The victim says he pulled onto Sea Ranch Drive to get away from Martucci and pulled over into a grassy area near Old Dixie Highway.

According to an affidavit, Martucci then pulled up next to the victim’s car with the window rolled down and said, “Do you want to f***ing die today b***h?”

The victim told deputies Martucci then pointed a black semi-automatic handgun at him and said, “You’re gonna die tonight.” The victim claims he saw Martucci’s finger on the trigger of the gun and was scared he was going to be shot. Martucci then drove away from the victim.

The sheriff’s office says a concerned witnessed called during the incident to report Martucci’s “erratic driving” and gave them the truck’s license plate number.

Deputies later found Martucci and his truck parked in the front yard of a home on Beverly Drive. A corporal at the scene searched Martucci’s truck and found a black 9MM Sig Sauer P239 handgun loaded with 8 bullets in the magazine. Authorities say there was not a bullet in the chamber of the handgun.

Martucci was arrested for aggravated assault and was taken to the Land O’ Lake Detention Center.

