Daughter says she helped dad murder mom, distracted sister during killing

Karrie Neurauter, jail booking photo

CORNING, N.Y. (AP) – An upstate New York college student charged with helping her father kill her mother has agreed to testify against him as a part of a plea deal.

Karrie Neurauter says she drove her father to her mother’s home in Corning last year and distracted a younger sibling while he strangled his ex-wife.

She then helped him make the scene look like a suicide and lied to police.

Neurauter pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree murder in exchange for a recommended sentence of 15 years to life.

The 20-year-old says her father, Lloyd Neurauter, threatened to kill himself if she did not help.

She says he wanted to end his child support and alimony obligations and get custody of his youngest child.

Lloyd Neurauter is awaiting trial on a first-degree murder charge.

