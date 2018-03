FORT MEADE, Fla. (WFLA) – Crews with the Florida Forest Service are battling a wildfire in Polk County right near the county line.

Just after 5 p.m. Monday, FFS Lakeland said they were headed to the wildfire near Mills Road and Fort Green in the Fort Meade area, near Bowling Green in Hardee County.

Fire officials say about 40 acres are burning in the area.

Crews have two dozers on the ground plowing to protect nearby buildings.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.