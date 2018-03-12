Coast Guard helps 2 adults, 3 kids from disabled pontoon boat south of Gandy Boat Ramp

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The United States Coast Guard helped two adults and three children from their disabled pontoon boat on Monday.

According to the coast guard, the 18-foot disabled boat was a mile south of the Gandy Boat Ramp.

Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders received a report via 911 relay at 6:03 p.m. from the captain of the boat, saying his engine was diabled and he needed emergency assistance.

Watchstanders told the crew to put on their life jackets and anchor their boat.

A 45-foot response boat-medium boat crew from Station St. Petersburg was launched to assist.

The crew arrived at 6:47 p.m. and towed the pontoon boat.

The Coast Guard crew brought the boaters and the pontoon boat to the Gandy Boat Ramp at 7:50 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

“We were very happy to find all the boaters wearing their lifejackets once  we got on scene,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Aaron Massey, Station St. Petersburg boat crew member. “We urge all boaters to wear their lifejackets  at all times when underway, because you don’t want to scramble to find  one during an emergency.”

