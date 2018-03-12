Catch some extra ZZZs today for National Napping Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you feel like you need a nap today, don’t worry because it’s National Napping Day!

According to CNN, the day comes just after the return of daylight savings time, as some people may need some extra z’s to make up for losing that hour this weekend.

Reportedly, catnaps are scientifically-proven to be beneficial.

Studies show just a 10 to 20-minute snooze can combat mid-day fatigue. It can also help you be more energetic and productive.

