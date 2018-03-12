Arrest made in drive-by shooting death of Port Richey 14-year-old

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – An arrest has been made in a drive-by shooting that killed a 14-year-old boy on Valentine’s Day.

Christian Robinson was sitting in a car on Ridge Crest Drive when a man fired multiple shots in his direction. Robinson was hit in the head and later died.

On Monday, Pasco sheriff’s detectives arrived Steven Marin, 26, of Port Richey, on a homicide charge.

Marin has been booked into the Land O’ Lakes Detention Center.

Robinson was only in 8th grade when he died.  His father Ervin Bravo described his son as a funny child who always aimed to make people laugh.

“He had so much left ahead of him, so many goals and dreams and unfortunately they were cut short,” Bravo said.

Detectives located Marin from a Crime Stoppers tip that said Marin drove a car similar to the description given by officials.

