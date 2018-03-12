3 hospitalized after stabbing at Tampa restaurant

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Detectives are investigating a stabbing involving multiple people in Tampa.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday at the Peking Chinese Restaurant on 56th Street North.

Deputies say three people were taken to Tampa General Hospital following the stabbing. They are currently in stable condition.

Detectives say they have a suspect in custody and are not looking for anyone else.

A restaurant worker told our News Channel 8 team at the scene that one employee stabbed the other employees.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.