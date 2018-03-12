2 injured, 1 dead after shooting at Plant City business

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies say one person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting at a business in unincorporated Plant City on Monday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting that occurred at 3940 Knights Griffin Road E around 4 p.m.

Bliss Enterprises of Plant City, Inc. is located at the address. Detectives say the owner of the business, Richard Bliss, was involved in the shooting.

Deputies say Bliss got into an argument with two other men and at some point took out a gun and shot them.

Another person who was outside the office heard the gunshots and, according to deputies, went inside and shot Bliss.

Bliss was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two other men who were shot are now in the hospital. A sheriff’s office spokeswoman says one is in critical condition and the other is stable. The two men are not being identified at this point.

Deputies say the person who shot Bliss is related to the two other men. He has not been charged and is being interviewed by investigators.

Colonel Donna Lusczynski with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says the argument and shooting stemmed from a dispute that’s been ongoing for several weeks.

“It was over being on the property. They were staying on the property here and they had asked them to leave several times,” Lusczynski said.

She says deputies are still looking into whether or not law enforcement was notified about the dispute before the shooting on Monday.

“We’re still trying to get the timing of that because some calls went to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and some went to ours,” Lusczynski said. “So we’re working out those details but that’s something we want to determine.”

The location of the shooting is right near the Hillsborough-Polk County line. Both agencies responded to the scene.

Hillsborough detectives are now conducting interviews with other people who were on the property as they continue their investigation into what happened.

Stay with WFLA.com as more information becomes available on this story.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: