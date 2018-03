ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Jay-Z and Beyoncé are bringing their tour to Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

Beyoncé made an announcement on her official Facebook page that she would be heading to Orlando with Jay-Z for their OTR II tour.

The concert will take place on Aug. 29 at 7:30 p.m.



According to her Facebook page, tickets will go on sale for the public on Mar. 19 at 10 a.m.

There will be multiple advanced presales, the earliest of which begin on Mar. 14.

Click here for more information on the upcoming tour.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: