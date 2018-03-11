Tampa Bay area residents weigh in on year-round daylight saving time proposal

TAMPA (WFLA) – Every year, we “spring forward” and “fall back,” but now Florida lawmakers say enough of that! They want the sunshine state to stay in daylight saving time permanently.

A bill to let Florida remain on daylight saving time year-round is headed to Gov. Rick Scott’s desk after the state Senate approved it 33-2 on Tuesday.

If the governor signs the bill, that means Sunday would be the last time Floridians have to set and reset their clocks, and Florida would have more sunshine in the evening during the winter and fall.

Florida isn’t the only state considering the move. Twenty-six other states want to adopt daylight saving time year-round, but Florida would be the first to do it.

“Having day light saving year round would add an element of constancy to our schedules, which would probably benefit us all,” said Ava Caudle. “As a student, day light saving kind of controls how much sleep I get. As someone who gets up at 5 a.m. to get to school, that extra hour – even though it might seem mundane to some people – it means a lot to me.”

This bill, if passed, means that when the rest of the eastern states switch to daylight saving time in the spring, their clocks would be in sync with Florida from March to November.

“I think it would be a good idea if all the states have to go by it, because it could be a bit confusing if a few states weren’t doing it and say you’re flying out to those states, I think that would make it confusing,” said Sparsha Padi.

The bill is now on Gov. Scott’s desk. If he signs it, Congress would need to amend existing federal law to allow the change.

The issue here – Florida doesn’t have the authority to make daylight saving time year-round.

The federal government controls the nation’s time zones, as well as the start and end dates of daylight saving time. States can choose to exempt themselves from it – Arizona and Hawaii do – but federal law doesn’t allow states to exempt themselves from standard time.