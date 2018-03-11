Local mom helps bring special needs camp to Tampa Bay area

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A program rolling through St. Petersburg this weekend is trying to change perceptions about kids with special needs – and empower them to overcome them.

“Bounce Out the Stigma” started in 2005 in New Jersey by “Mighty” Mike Simmel.

“As young as birth, kids with special needs have limits and labels put on them,” said Simmel, who said he has suffered from epilepsy ever since he was two and had a seizure on a basketball court when he was 16. “Sometimes those negative perceptions lead to stigmas. What we do is flip them, teach these kids to be self-empowered and become the leaders of tomorrow.”

Judy Owen’s son, Zachary, is a child with special needs. She heard about Mike’s camp while looking for a place to vacation with her kids last summer and decided to try it out.

“After the camp in Kentucky, I saw a huge difference in his skills and ballhandling in just two days,” said Owen. “It was really amazing.”

So amazing that she decided she had to bring the camp here to the Tampa Bay Area.

Now, Simmel’s camp is changing the lives of kids with special need all over the country.

“We don’t want them to feel stigmatized as they come into society with special needs and have limits put on them,” Simmel said. “We want kids to feel empowered, using basketball to have those limits and labels released.”

About 30 kids with special needs attended the camp on Saturday at the Roberts Recreation Center.

Owen said it wouldn’t have been possible without sponsors like the City of St. Petersburg, who provided facilities and staffing, as well as Chick-Fil-A, PDQ and Publix who provided refreshments.

She also started a GoFundMe page to help raise money to bring the camp here.

“It was really a community effort,” said Owen. “It’s so rewarding to see how many kids signed up the first time we’ve done this.”