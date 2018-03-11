Is Florida on track for a record year of manatee deaths?

By Published:
Pippen, left, and Miles, right, both rescued Florida Manatees, swim in their enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, in Cincinnati. Both recent arrivals at the zoo were rescued and nursed to a stable weight at Sea World Orlando before being transferred. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

MIAMI (AP) — A watchdog groups say Florida is on pace for another record year for manatee deaths.

So far, 166 manatees have died statewide through March 2. Cold spells are to blame for 51 deaths.

The Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility Executive Director Jeff Ruch says Florida manatees are one big freeze away from an ecological disaster.

Red tide and boating deaths are another concern as manatees seeking warm waters often get stuck in residential canals.

Florida’s annual manatee counts have more than doubled in the past 20 years, to more than 6,600. The federal government reclassified them from endangered to threatened.

Florida Today reports that a researcher at Florida Atlantic University is working on alarm that could alert manatees of an approaching boat, possibly reducing deaths.

In 2017, 538 manatees died compared with 472 manatee deaths in 2016.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s