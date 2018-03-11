Gov. Scott signs private school voucher plan for bullied children

WESH Published:
File photo, Florida Governor Rick Scott

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WESH) — Florida is creating the nation’s first-ever private school voucher program for bullied students under a bill signed by Gov. Rick Scott.

Scott on Sunday also signed a bill that revamps Florida’s universities and colleges and includes a significant boost in financial aid provided to the state’s top performing high school graduates.

The voucher program is part of a sweeping bill that includes a requirement that all Florida schools must display the words “In God We Trust.” It also includes a provision that will require Florida teacher unions to go through a recertification process if their membership levels fall beneath a certain level.

The measure (HB 7055) creates a program where students who are victims of bullying and other types of violence can move to a different public school or receive a private school voucher.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s