Gov. Scott signs private school voucher plan for bullied children

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WESH) — Florida is creating the nation’s first-ever private school voucher program for bullied students under a bill signed by Gov. Rick Scott.

Scott on Sunday also signed a bill that revamps Florida’s universities and colleges and includes a significant boost in financial aid provided to the state’s top performing high school graduates.

The voucher program is part of a sweeping bill that includes a requirement that all Florida schools must display the words “In God We Trust.” It also includes a provision that will require Florida teacher unions to go through a recertification process if their membership levels fall beneath a certain level.

The measure (HB 7055) creates a program where students who are victims of bullying and other types of violence can move to a different public school or receive a private school voucher.