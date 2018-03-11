Florida researchers bash in heads of overpopulating iguanas

By Published:
In this Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 photo, an iguana lounges on a railing on a condominium in Sunny Isles Beach, Fla. Perched in trees and scampering down sidewalks, green iguanas are so common across the suburbs here that many see them as reptilian squirrels instead of exotic invaders. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – Researchers are taking a controversial approach as they try to rid Florida of invasive iguanas overtaking residents’ yards by bashing in their brains.

A team from the University of Florida is using a captive bolt gun that sends a bolt into the brain, similar to what’s used in the livestock industry. They’re also smashing the creatures’ heads against solid objects to cause blunt force trauma. They’ve killed 249 so far.

UF wildlife biologist Jenny Ketterlin told the Sun Sentinel it’s the most humane way to kill them.

Their work is part of a research project contracted by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Officials say iguanas are an invasive species that feed on native plants and wildlife.

Veterinarian Dr. Susan Kelleher says the head-bashing method is cruel. She suggests sedating and then euthanizing them.

A green iguana checks out the flowers on a Bougainvillea plant, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Hollywood, Fla. The invasive reptiles eat mostly leaves, flowers and fruit and are prolific in South Florida. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

