Duke Energy CEO’s pay jumped to $21M last year, utility says

FILE - Thursday, March 6, 2014, file photo, Duke Energy CEO Lynn Good discusses the stability of the power grid with environmental regulations during a media availability at the IHS CERAWeek energy conference in Houston. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Duke Energy says its top executive’s compensation has more than doubled over the past two years.

The country’s No. 2 electricity company by total customers reported to shareholders that Chief Executive Officer Lynn Good was paid more than $21.4 million in 2017, an increase from $10.8 million in 2015.

The company’s proxy filing released Friday says Good’s base salary rose last year by about 4 percent to $1.3 million, but her stock awards shot up almost 90 percent to more than $17 million.

Duke Energy has 7.5 million customers in the Carolinas, Florida, Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky.

The Charlotte-based company won approval to raise prices on about half its North Carolina customers by 6 percent, and wants to increase rates on the rest of its largest market by 10 percent.

 

