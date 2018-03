BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Manatee authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding Paul Shreves, a 60-year-old Bradenton man who suffers from medical issues.

Shreves was last seen Sunday morning leaving his residence in the 3800 block of 17th Avenue West. He is believed to be traveling on foot.

Deputies say Shreves suffers from medical issues and has been off his medication.

Those with information should call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.