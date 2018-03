HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies are searching for the owner of a boat that was found in Pasco County.

According to deputies, the vessel was located at Boatyard Drive and Outboard Court in Hudson.

The motor from the boat had been removed and hidden in the woods, according to a post on the Pasco Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Deputies are asking anyone with information to call (727) 847-8102.