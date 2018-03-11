Deputies: Man accidentally shot in head at Wimauma home in critical condition

Published: Updated:

WIMAUMA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 21-year-old man is in the hospital with critical injuries after deputies say he was accidentally shot in the head.

The incident happened at a Wimauma home on Saffold Road near US-301 around 3:40 a.m.

Deputies responding to the shooting found the victim alive with a gunshot wound to the head from a .45 caliber pistol.

The 21-year-old was flown from the scene to Tampa General Hospital. He is currently in critical condition and undergoing surgery.

Investigators say there were about 15 people at the home for a get-together when the incident happened.

Deputies believe the person who discharged the gun may have been unloading the weapon when he accidentally discharged it.

The sheriff’s office says this incident does not appear to be suspicious. Their investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

