Church of Scientology readies to launch a TV Network

By Published:
The Scientology Cross is perched atop the Church of Scientology in Los Angeles on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Church of Scientology is about to get its own television channel starting Monday.

A Twitter handle, website and app for Scientology TV appeared Sunday posting updates to hype the network’s availability on DIRECTV, AppleTV, Roku, fireTV, Chromecast, iTunes and Google Play.

A tweet Sunday from the ScientologyTV account says, “It’s time for us to tell our story.”

Scientology has been the subject of a handful of high-profile projects investigating its alleged abuses of former members including Leah Remini’s A&E docuseries “Scientology and the Aftermath” and Alex Gibney’s Emmy-winning documentary, “Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief.”

The website scientology.tv says the Scientology Network will debut on at 8 p.m. eastern on Monday although it was not made clear what kind of programming the network will feature.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s