2-year-old found floating in Port Richey lake rushed to hospital

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies are investigating after a child was found floating in a lake in Port Richey on Sunday.

The sheriff’s office and fire rescue were called to a home on Willow Drive, between Mimosa Drive and Lotus Drive, just before 12:50 p.m. for a possible drowning involving a 2-year-old.

The child was rushed to a local hospital for treatment. Deputies say her condition at this time is not known.

Investigators believe the child was able to get out of a lanai at the home and was then found floating in the lake.

Deputies say this appears to be accidental.