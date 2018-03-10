Woman, child killed, man injured in murder-suicide attempt at Ocala National Forest

WESH Published:

OCALA, Fla. (WESH)—A woman and a toddler are dead after a murder-suicide attempt at Ocala National Forest Saturday, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities said a man shot the woman and her child 2 miles from the gun range on Forest Road 88 before turning the gun on himself.

A passerby discovered the scene around 11 a.m. and contacted authorities.

The man had a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, but was still alive and taken to an area hospital, deputies said. He is in critical condition.

According to authorities, the victims and the man knew each other.

The names of the the victims have not been released.

This story is developing.

WESH 2 News will bring you the latest news information on the incident as it becomes available.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s