Woman, child killed, man injured in murder-suicide attempt at Ocala National Forest

OCALA, Fla. (WESH)—A woman and a toddler are dead after a murder-suicide attempt at Ocala National Forest Saturday, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities said a man shot the woman and her child 2 miles from the gun range on Forest Road 88 before turning the gun on himself.

A passerby discovered the scene around 11 a.m. and contacted authorities.

The man had a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, but was still alive and taken to an area hospital, deputies said. He is in critical condition.

According to authorities, the victims and the man knew each other.

The names of the the victims have not been released.

