Waffle House worker given $16,000 scholarship after photo of good deed goes viral

LA MARQUE, Tex (WKRG/CNN) – It was just another day for 18-year-old Evoni Williams as she worked at the Waffle House in La Marque Texas.

“That’s me all the time giving helping serving,” said Williams.

She’s been working there since graduating high school, saving up for college, KTRK reported.

But on March 3rd what she did for a sick elderly customer was captured in a photo that went viral. Surveillance video from that day shows what she did for Adrian Charpentier who was unable to cut a portion of his breakfast. “I had no coordination feeling or strength in my hands,” Charpentier said.

He kindly asked Evoni if she could help. Even though Evoni was extremely busys he didn’t hesitate, “I was never raised to bash people I was raised to help and try to give ..give blessings”

And now the blessings are coming her way. She and her mother were brought to tears when she was presented with a 16-thousand dollar scholarship to Texas Southern University