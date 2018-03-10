VIDEO: Tampa police search for shed burglars

TAMPA (WFLA) — Detectives are trying to identify two people caught on video breaking into sheds in Tampa.

Police say the two were seen on a surveillance camera on Feb. 27 stealing tools and lawn equipment from a shed on East Caracas Street near North Taliaferro Avenue.

The pair then drove away in a dark pickup truck, possibly a Ford F-150, with extended rear wheel wells. The front passenger tire of the truck is missing a hubcap, according to police.

Detectives believe the same suspects are also responsible for another shed burglary that happened two weeks prior in the Seminole Heights area.

Police say both burglaries happened between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. and say the suspects are using alleyways to commit the burglaries.

Tampa police are now asking homeowners to make sure their sheds are secured and surveillance cameras are working.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.