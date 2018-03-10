Nun involved in lawsuit with Katy Perry collapses in courtroom, dies

By Published:
Katy Perry
In this Aug. 27, 2017 file photo, Katy Perry arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. A nun involved in a lawsuit with Perry over the sale of a convent in Los Angeles died after collapsing during a court appearance. Archbishop Jose H. Gomez says Sister Catherine Rose Holzman died Friday, March 9, 2018. She was 89. Hours before her death, Holzman spoke to KTTV, speaking out against a judge’s ruling that cleared the way for the Archdiocese of Los Angeles to sell a convent in the Los Feliz neighborhood to Perry. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A nun who was involved in a lawsuit with pop star Katy Perry over the sale of a convent in Los Angeles died Friday after collapsing during a court appearance.

Sister Catherine Rose Holzman, 89, had served the church “with dedication and love for many years,” Archbishop Jose Gomez said in a statement.

Holzman was a member of an order of elderly nuns involved in a dispute over the sale of their convent in the city’s Los Feliz neighborhood.

Hours before her death, Holzman spoke to KTTV , decrying a judge’s ruling that cleared the way for the Archdiocese of Los Angeles to sell the convent to Perry.

“To Katy Perry, please stop,” Holzman said. “It’s not doing anyone any good except hurting a lot of people.”

The singer sought to buy the 8-acre property and its Roman-villa style buildings for $14.5 million. The “Roar” singer’s efforts to buy the aging hilltop home were stymied when the nuns tried to sell the convent to a local entrepreneur to turn into a boutique hotel, but a judge ruled in 2016 that the sale was invalid.

The Sisters of the Most Holy and Immaculate Heart of the Blessed Virgin Mary have owned the property for more than 40 years, but they haven’t lived in the convent for several years.

“I was sad to hear the news of her passing and I have offered a Mass for the repose of her soul,” Gomez said in a statement. “We extend our prayers today to the Immaculate Heart of Mary community and to all her friends and loved ones.”

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s