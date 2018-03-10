Human bone found in fire pit on missing Florida man’s property

CLERMONT, Fla. (WESH) —Lake County deputies said a human bone was found on the property of a missing man.

Authorities said what appears to be a human upper arm was found in the fire pit on Michael Shaver’s property. Deputies said a forensic anthropologist agreed with the assessment.

Shaver has been missing for nearly three years, but his disappearance wasn’t reported until recently.

A friend called the Lake County Sheriff’s Office within the last two weeks to tell them Shaver hasn’t been seen since 2015.

Detectives went to question Shaver’s wife, but she said she hadn’t seen him either.

Authorities said his wife is in the area and that they will resume digging on the property on Saturday.