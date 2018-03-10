Human bone found in fire pit on missing Florida man’s property

WESH Published: Updated:
Photo via WESH

CLERMONT, Fla. (WESH) —Lake County deputies said a human bone was found on the property of a missing man.

Authorities said what appears to be a human upper arm was found in the fire pit on Michael Shaver’s property. Deputies said a forensic anthropologist agreed with the assessment.

Shaver has been missing for nearly three years, but his disappearance wasn’t reported until recently.

A friend called the Lake County Sheriff’s Office within the last two weeks to tell them Shaver hasn’t been seen since 2015.

Detectives went to question Shaver’s wife, but she said she hadn’t seen him either.

Authorities said his wife is in the area and that they will resume digging on the property on Saturday.

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s