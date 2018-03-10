Hernando authorities fly antivenin to snakebite victim in Gainesville

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A snakebite victim was treated with antivenin flown in from Brooksville on Saturday, officials said.

Around 1:45 p.m., the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office got word that a person had suffered a snake bite in the Tallahassee area.

Chief Pilot Cpl. Scott Schulz agreed to pick up the antivenin, which is stored in a local facility—one of two locations in Florida that house antivenin—and fly to UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville where the patient was being treated.

Cpl. Schulz and Deputy Roy McLaughlin took off from Brooksville around 2:40 p.m. and landed at the hospital around 3:30 p.m.

Officials did not disclose the patients current condition and said no further details regarding the snake bite are immediately available.