Dog found with glued eyes, mouth is recovering in foster home

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The dog abandoned with her eyes and mouth glued shut is making a speedy recovery.

Last week, she was struggling on the side of the road in the Oaklawn area.

But today, she is energetic and happy in her foster parents’ care.

The terrier mix spent several days in an emergency vet and it will take some time for her to fully recover.

And it’s because of this fight to survive and her strength, that she was given the name “Glory.”

Eating, running, and playing with her new family is how glory spends most days.

“She is just a bundle of love and energy really,” said Mark Claeys, Wichita.

Mark Claeys says the eight to nine month old terrier mix is well-behaved and full of energy.

“She wants to play with our dogs so bad but she scares them she’s so energetic, yes yes you are,” said Claeys.

But it wasn’t always that way.

Before last Sunday, Glory was fighting for her life on the side of the road.

A good Samaritan found her bruised, with her eyes and mouth glued shut. But after care, she is now able to live a normal life and find a furever home.

“A tragic beginning, but a happy ending I hope,” said Claeys.

“She’s got some skin to grow back and some regular healing as well, but she’s doing really well, she’s playful and doing great,” said Kasey Breidenthal, Beauties and Beasts Volunteer.

The rescue group says Glory’s story has reached people around the world.

And they say they will continue to work with authorities to find who’s responsible.

“We really, just really need to find out who did this,” said Breidenthal.

Anyone with information on Glory is asked to contact the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.Beauties and Beasts is offering a $2000 reward and after PETA heard Glory’s story they are now offering a $5000 reward for information leading to an arrest.