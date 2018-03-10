Couple arrested in Polk Co. murder now charged in South Carolina triple killing

FT. MEADE, Fla. (WFLA) — A couple who was charged with the death of a homeless man in Polk County last month is now facing charges in South Carolina for a triple murder.

In early February, the body of 47-year-old Douglas John Bowling was found near an orange grove south of Ft. Meade. One week later, Sheriff Grady Judd announced the arrest of three people in connection with the killing.

Christopher Taylor, 30, was charged with Bowling’s murder and tampering with evidence. Two other people, 21-year-old Gary Taylor and 36-year-old Kristina Sluss, were charged with accessory after the fact and tampering with evidence. According to Sheriff Judd, the victim and three suspects were all from Winter Haven and knew each other.

An arrest affidavit states that Gary Taylor and Sluss told detectives Bowling came to the shared apartment of Sluss and Christopher Taylor the morning of Feb. 10 and repeatedly asked Christopher to take him to the bank.

Sluss says she heard a noise and told deputies she looked and saw Christopher hitting Bowling with a skillet until it broke. According to the arrest affidavit, Christopher then grabbed another skillet and asked for an aluminum bat, which Gary gave to him. Christopher then started hitting Bowling with the bat, the affidavit says.

Deputies say Bowling was unconscious, but came to and tried to run out of the apartment. The affidavit states Christopher then grabbed him, tackled him and started punching him until he was unconscious again. Bowling regained consciousness again at some point and was crying profusely. According to deputies, Christopher told Bowling to shut up and said he would finish him.

Gary Taylor told detectives he believes his brother Christopher then strangled Bowling. Both Gary and Sluss estimated that Christopher beat Bowling for about an hour and a half to two hours, investigators say.

The arrest affidavit states that Christopher and Gary then put Bowling’s body in plastic bags and put him in the bathtub. The three suspects then apparently left for dinner. When they returned, deputies say they loaded Bowling’s body into the trunk of a car and dumped it near the orange grove where it was later found by a grove worker.

At the time of the arrests, Sheriff Grady Judd said that Gary Taylor made the statement, “another one bites the dust,” leading the sheriff to believe they may have murdered others.

On Friday, Christopher Taylor and Kristina Sluss were charged with the murders of three people at a home in South Carolina.

According to our sister station WSPA, the killings happened on Jan. 20 and involved a “lethal cutting weapon.” WSPA reports there is also a third person who was arrested.

Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to give more information at a 10 a.m. news conference on Saturday.