Animal shelter gets armchairs to help cats, dogs feel at home

GALESBURG, Ill. (WFLA/KWQC) – An animal shelter in Illinois is making pets feel more at home.

The Humane Society in Galesburg gave nearly every cat and dog an armchair so they can lounge.

Employees got the idea after one dog staked a claim to the front desk chair.

The shelter started taking in donated chairs and the concept took off.

“And it’s just been wonderful. The outpour of the public wanting to help. And who would have thought this would be original. You know how your dog sits on your couch at home? They want to do the same thing here,” said Erin Buckmaster, with the Humane Society.

The shelter posted a Facebook video of animals in armchairs early this month.

The video now has more than 15 million views.