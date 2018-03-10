Animal shelter gets armchairs to help cats, dogs feel at home

WFLA/KWQC Published: Updated:

GALESBURG, Ill. (WFLA/KWQC) – An animal shelter in Illinois is making pets feel more at home.

The Humane Society in Galesburg gave nearly every cat and dog an armchair so they can lounge.

Employees got the idea after one dog staked a claim to the front desk chair.

The shelter started taking in donated chairs and the concept took off.

“And it’s just been wonderful. The outpour of the public wanting to help. And who would have thought this would be original. You know how your dog sits on your couch at home? They want to do the same thing here,” said Erin Buckmaster, with the Humane Society.

The shelter posted a Facebook video of animals in armchairs early this month.

The video now has more than 15 million views.

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s