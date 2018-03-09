VIDEO: Fly over construction site of ‘Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’

(WFLA) – New view of the Disneyland’s “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” construction site has been released.

The video debuted on the Disney Parks Blog on Thursday.

While the new land won’t open at Disney World or Disneyland until 2019, fans can get their fix with a voyage over the construction right now.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will transport guests to the planet of Batuu.

Two new attractions include one that lets guests take control of the Millennium Falcon on a secret mission and an adventure that puts guests in the middle of a battle between the First Order and the Resistance.

