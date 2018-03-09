Tampa’s Fight For Air Climb for American Lung Association

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — More than 600 people plan to climb all 42 flights of stairs in the Bank of American building in downtown Tampa Saturday morning. It’s called the Fight For Air Climb, and it benefits the American Lung Association.

“There will be anywhere from elite tower runners to actually people with Stage 4 lung cancer doing the climb,” said Lindsay Rosegger with the American Lung Association. “We also have about 100 first responders who will be doing it in full firefighting gear,” she continued.

One of those elite tower runners is Troy Alston from Tampa.

“I travel the world and compete up the stairs of some of the tallest and shortest buildings,” explains Alston.

He has competed in every stair climb in the state of Florida. “Not only do I hold the record for every stair climb, but I enjoy coming out on the weekends and giving back,” said Alston. He gives back by helping to raise money for causes like the American Lung Association.

“Our goal this year is about $200,000, so we’re really hoping to hit that,” said Rosegger.

Alston shares his technique for tackling those stairs. “I like to take two steps at a time and use the rails to save your legs,” he explains. “Another technique that a lot of climbers use is called a rope pull. It’s where you hug the rail and sort of pull yourself along.” he continued.

However the climbers make it to the top, they will get there with a full heart knowing that their efforts go to charity, and of course, they will get a medal for their accomplishment.

